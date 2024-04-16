BusinessStrategy

Savers to open first Sydney store in Hoxton Park Prestons

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Thrift retailer Savers is opening its first Sydney store in the suburb of Hoxton Park Prestons on May 30.

The new 1590sqm store will stock more than 100,000 pre-loved items including clothing, accessories and home goods and over 25,000 unique finds arriving weekly.

Savers is known as a second-hand shopping destination with the majority of its items priced under $10.

“At a time when the cost of living and demand for sustainable shopping solutions are surging,
now is the right time for Savers to expand into New South Wales,” Savers Australia managing director Michael Fisher said.

The company added that its expansion to Sydney will generate over 100 new job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Savers accepts donations on behalf of a not-for-profit partner, which it helps to fund programs in the community.

Savers was founded in 1954 in California and subsequently expanded into markets across the US, Canada and Australia.

