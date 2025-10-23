Retail leaders invited to take part in Sex Discrimination Act compliance survey

Senior HR and WHS leaders from large retail businesses have been invited to participate in a Retail Sector Survey, focused on the positive duty in the Sex Discrimination Act, by the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The retail sector has been identified as an area of regulatory focus for the commission, to better understand how organisations are working to prevent and respond to workplace sexual harassment, sexist conduct, and victimisation.

The commission said the survey offers business leaders an opportunity to identify strategies that are working, what challenges remain, and how the commission can provide more effective sector-specific support.

The survey is open to HR or WHS professionals from retail organisations with 200 or more workers, who are familiar with their entire company’s policies and procedures for managing inappropriate workplace behaviour and conduct.

The survey, which closed on November 28, will take around 10 minutes to complete, and participants can choose to remain anonymous.

Further information can be found by contacting positivedutyteam@humanrights.gov.au.