BusinessStrategy

Ones to Watch 2026: To Summer, Leo Lin and more

To Summer fragrance display.
Five brands reshaping global retail.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In part three of our Ones to Watch 2026, we list five more CPG brands that are adding a bit of spice to the ever-evolving flavour of the retail industry. To Summer Category: FragranceCountry: ChinaLaunched: 2018 To Summer is among a growing number of brands, including South Korean-based fragrance and lifestyle brand Tamburins and Korean-American fragrance and personal care brand Elorea, that are shifting the worldwide perception of Asian-inspired scents. The growing fragrance brand was born in B

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