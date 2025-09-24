MiGoals shows how to sell seasonal products all year round

. Its success owes much to its approach to scaling, which can offer insights relevant to retailers across multiple sectors. Seasonality reshaped Stationery has always been a niche category anchored around December and January, when consumers rush to reset their plans and yearly objectives. This boom time, though, poses an ongoing hurdle for products beyond the January rush. “We’ve worked hard to make MiGoals relevant beyond just the new year,” Jelic told Inside Retail. “While November to January will always be a key season for diaries and planners, we’ve developed products like our progress journal, wellness journal and sleep journal that meet customers where they are throughout the year. Our focus is on building rituals, not just resolutions.” The lesson for retailers is that seasonality can indeed be reshaped. By repositioning the product as part of everyday routines rather than calendar events, MiGoals found a way to flatten the demand curve, a strategy already seen in food, beauty and wellness categories. In beauty and wellness, subscription models have been a powerful lever in reshaping seasonality. From skincare memberships like Fayshell’s monthly facials and health and beauty brands offering auto-replenish loops, the focus has shifted from occasional purchases to embedded daily rituals. Food has followed a similar trajectory with subscriptions, meal-kit services and functional snacks reframed as lifestyle staples rather than one-off treats. For retailers like MiGoals, the evidence is clear that habit trumps seasonality. The analogue comeback There is an irony in MiGoals’ timing. At the pinnacle of digital everything, the brand doubled down on pen-to-paper. Yet Jelic says the tactile element is precisely why the range resonates. “Australians tend to be very practical; they love the idea of a well-designed planner that helps them stay organised and focused,” he explained. “In the UK, we see a strong appreciation for design and craftsmanship, with customers often treating our planners as a premium lifestyle product.” The US market, on the other hand, has been “exciting” for MiGoals. “There’s a huge appetite for self-improvement and productivity tools.” Globally, what has been deemed successful for Jelic is that people still value pen-to-paper and want “that tangible, mindful experience of writing things down” amid a digital age. For retailers, the insight is broader: in an attention-saturated economy, analogue experiences can survive in ways apps and algorithms cannot. From Instagram to ideation Product development at MiGoals isn’t driven solely by internal brainstorming. Like many modern brands, the company mines its own community for direction. MiGoals has run various email questionnaires and surveys to acquire feedback from the community. “These have been incredibly valuable for understanding two things,” Jelic said. “What’s working well – the features people love and don’t want us to change – and what people want to see next, which helps us evolve our designs in line with our community’s needs. One of the biggest insights we’ve gained is that simplicity is key.” Beyond formal surveys, Instagram has become an unofficial focus group. Customer posts showcasing desk setups and goal-setting rituals double as free market research. For retailers across categories, it’s a timely reminder that the next big product idea might already be sitting in your customers’ feeds. Retail partnerships are another study in strategy. MiGoals recently landed on the shelves of Officeworks and on Amazon US, extending its reach beyond niche stationery corners into mainstream retail. “For us, retail partnerships are about alignment, whether it be from a distribution perspective or brand perspective,” Jelic said. “We want to work with retailers who share our vision of inspiring people to take action and chase their goals. Officeworks has been a dream partner because they’ve built trust with Australian consumers and have the reach to get our products into the hands of people all over the country.” It’s evident that who a brand partners with can shape how consumers perceive it, a principle any challenger brand can borrow on distribution. Scale not just signalling. Community as a moat Looking ahead, Jelic is clear about the company’s trajectory. “It’s really a combination of all three, but if I had to pick one word for where we’re heading, it would be community,” he said. “Retail expansion is important, and digital integration will continue to play a role in how people use our products. But our long-term vision is to build a global community around the idea of progress and goal-setting.” Community has become retail’s favourite buzzword, but for MiGoals, it functions as both moat and marketing channel. A loyal base not only buys the product but evangelises it – lowering acquisition costs and sustaining brand equity in a competitive space. MiGoals could be viewed as a case study in modern retail strategy. Turn a seasonal product into a year-round ritual, design alongside customers, harness Instagram as a focus group, partner with retailers that act as trust signals and invest in community as its defensible edge. 