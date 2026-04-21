BusinessRegulatory

NSW liquor retailers argue against ‘discriminatory’ Anzac Day trading laws

inside a bottle shop
The regulations “unfairly target” thousands of bottle shops across the state. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Liquor retailers are calling the NSW Government to address the “discriminatory and anti-competitive” trading laws that will take effect during Anzac Day.

For the second year running, around 80 per cent of packaged liquor retailers across the state will have to close on Anzac Day. Other liquor licence categories, including hotels, clubs, bars, restaurants and cafes, will be permitted to trade and sell takeaway alcohol. 

According to Retail Drinks Australia, the regulations unfairly target thousands of bottle shops, and the financial consequences are real and ongoing. 

“These are discriminatory and anti-competitive laws that single out small, family-owned businesses while allowing their direct competitors to operate freely,” said Retail Drinks CEO Michael Waters. “That is not fairness, it’s distortion.

“We respect Anzac Day deeply, and our members commemorate it appropriately and support their local communities. But respect for the day should not mean punishing one part of the liquor industry while exempting others,” Waters added. 

Retail Drinks said the compounding effect of forced Anzac Day closure, combined with an additional public holiday, has placed “extraordinary strain” on operators already dealing with rising costs.

The industry body urges the state government to restore equity across the liquor and hospitality sector, ensuring that packaged liquor retailers are not disproportionately disadvantaged. 

“Liquor retailers deserve fairness and a level playing field, not selective closures and compounding costs,” Waters said. 

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