BusinessStrategy

Why it’s time to rethink your Father’s Day strategy

A father and daughter duo looking at one another as they sit at a restaurant eating cake.
“The winners won’t simply be selling gifts; they’ll be selling utility, experience and relevance.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Father’s Day is getting bigger, but it is also becoming more complicated. Today, consumers are spending more than ever on the holiday, yet are also ditching traditional gifts – ties, mugs or socks – in favour of experiences and practical purchases. With spending set to reach US$28 billion this year, retailers face growing pressure to understand what dads actually want. According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers expect to spend US$227 on Father’s Day

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