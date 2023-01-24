Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Myer sales surge in a buoyant post-Covid era

(Source: Bigstock.)
User Image
Robert Stockdill
January 24, 2023< 1 mins read

Myer sales are soaring, significantly ahead of comparable pre-Covid era trading periods. 

In a trading update released today, the company said sales for the five months to December 31 were up 18.9 per cent over the first half of the 2020 financial year and by 14.3 per cent over the first half of 2019. Sales for the six weeks until Christmas Eve were up 8.7 per cent year on year. 

“The results, which reflect our best sales on record for the first five months, are particularly pleasing and more importantly also reflect improved profitability within the business,” said Myer CEO John King. 

“As with most retailers, we remain cautious on the macroeconomic environment for the remainder of the calendar year but are equally confident in the continuing momentum we have within the Customer First Plan and a range of initiatives we are executing.”

Comparisons of the latest trading half against a year earlier are of little relevance given the impact of enforced store closures during much of the first quarter.

The department store operator said it expects first-half net profit after tax to be between $61 million and $66 million, which would mark an improvement of between 89 per cent and 104 per cent higher than the previous year, or 54 per cent to 67 per cent higher than the first half of the 2020 financial year, the most recent comparable trading period unaffected by Covid.  

Interim results are scheduled for release in early March.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Myer reports strong sales growth despite Omicron outbreak
Financial
Myer reports strong sales growth despite Omicron outbreak
Sales of LVMH’s Hublot, Bulgari watches top pre-pandemic levels
Luxury
Sales of LVMH’s Hublot, Bulgari watches top pre-pandemic levels
Sustainability and shopping: Here’s what customers really want from brands
Sustainability
Sustainability and shopping: Here’s what customers really want from brands
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Marketplace
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Financial
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Author's latest articles
Vestiaire Collective’s fast-fashion ban: clever or counterproductive?
Sustainability
Vestiaire Collective’s fast-fashion ban: clever or counterproductive?
Country Road brands to return to Myer after David Jones separation
Fashion & accessories
Country Road brands to return to Myer after David Jones separation
Japan, South Korea mitigate China sales slump for luxury group Burberry
Luxury
Japan, South Korea mitigate China sales slump for luxury group Burberry
Bed Bath & Beyond US in a ‘death spiral’
Furniture & homewares
Bed Bath & Beyond US in a ‘death spiral’
Priceline says its loyalty program has hit 8 million members
Marketing
Priceline says its loyalty program has hit 8 million members