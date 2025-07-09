BusinessStrategy

McDonald’s offers one-year price freeze on its McSmart meal

Image of McDonald's products.
For under $7, customers can buy the McSmart meal which includes two burgers, fries and a drink. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

McDonald’s Australia is offering its McSmart meal and its Loose Change menu at consistent prices for a full year. 

With worsening cost-of-living pressures and increasing inflation, the brand is re-committing to providing value to Australian customers. 

“Like many Australian businesses, we’ve experienced rising costs over the past five years, driven by inflation and other economic factors,” said Joe Chiczewski, CEO of McDonald’s Australia.

“And yes, that means some of our menu prices have increased – we’re not denying this. 

“However, our focus and commitment remain unchanged – keeping our menu as accessible and affordable as possible for our customers,” he said.

For under $7, customers can buy the McSmart meal which includes two burgers, fries and a drink with the option to switch a burger for three nuggets or a sundae. 

The company will also freeze prices on its Loose Change menu for a year, which offers eight products for $4 and under, including $4 sausage McMuffins, $2 hamburgers, frozen Cokes from $1, and a 50-cent soft serve cone.

The offer spans all restaurants across Australia, including drive-thrus and the MyMaccas app. 

