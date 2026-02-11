BusinessMarketing

Is Australia falling out of love with Valentine’s Day shopping?

Image of candy hearts with messages on them
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For decades, Valentine’s Day has been one of retail’s most reliable calendar hooks – a pastel-pink interlude between the Christmas clearance and Easter fare. But in 2026, a question lingers over Australian retail’s enduring affection for Cupid: is the country falling out of love with the holiday, or simply redefining romance on its own terms? According to new figures from the Australian Retail Council (ARC) and Roy Morgan, only 12 per cent of Australians – around three million people

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of Michel's takeaway coffee and cake
Regulatory

Michel’s brand to be axed

Sarah Stowe
Strategy IR Pro

Future hinges on Gucci: What’s next for Kering?

Tong Van
Department stores IR Pro

Japan’s retail sector faces challenges amid weak consumer confidence

Michael Baker
A headshot image of Lush co-founder Rowena Bird sitting against a dark green background.
Strategy IR Pro

Lush co-founder Rowena Bird talks 30-year business journey and biggest takeaways

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Laneige lip care products
Health & beauty

Amorepacific’s profit soars 64 per cent, driven by international markets

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay