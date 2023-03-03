Lovehoney Group’s Australasian director Rob Godwin to step down

Sexual wellness company Lovehoney Group’s Australasian director Rob Godwin will step down from his role, effective April 2.

Godwin founded the company in 2013 and was instrumental in growing the business overseas, leading to double-digit growth during the pandemic when demand soared.

In August 2021, the company merged with Germany’s WOW Tech Group and combined a strong portfolio of brands, such as Fifty Shades of Grey, Happy Rabbit, Womanizer, We-Vibe, and Arcwave, as well as Swiss retailer Amorana under one umbrella.

It currently sells across the Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America and boasts more than 300,000 customer reviews on its website.

When asked about his decision, Godwin said it is “time to look for a bigger challenge” and added “creating the culture of Lovehoney has been our greatest success”.

“We have the best toys, but also the largest retail platform around the world, as well. So it is a great time to look for a bigger challenge. I do need that and I’ve done what I can here now,” he said.

Upon his departure, his role will be split in two: head of operations and head of commercial. The latter will be taken over by the company’s current e-commerce manager, Charlie Grenzen.