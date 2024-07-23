Jurlique opens flagship store at Adelaide’s Burnside Village

Jurlique has opened a new flagship store at Burnside Village in Adelaide, South Australia.

The new store features a Biodynamic Farm hub and farm-grown botanicals and offers spa treatments, with two treatment rooms for duo treatments.

The store also features sustainable materials and natural finishes including a natural timber facade, handcrafted surfaces with organic materials, and botanical displays.

The B Corp-certified company said that the store serves as a testament to the brand’s “From seed to skin, from farm to you” commitment.

“Our customers at Burnside are not just patrons; they are loyalists and advocates of homegrown South Australian brands. This store is designed to serve and celebrate our community,” said the company.