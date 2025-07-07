Inside the First Nations-owned beauty brand making waves in London

uxury beauty brand. In 2023, the brand opened a boutique on Adelaide’s prestigious Glenelg strip. Smith has been featured in Forbes Australia and has participated in significant events like the Forbes Women’s Summit. Smith, a Ngarrindjeri woman, began her journey far from the high-gloss world of beauty campaigns and celebrity makeup artists, in the red dust and resilience of Broken Hill. When she was 16, her mother faced a terminal illness, and Smith asked her to name the business she dreamed of creating one day. Her mother called it Amplified Beauty, a name that would go on to carry layers of personal meaning and purpose. From Broken Hill to the beauty stage Smith’s path into the beauty industry was carved through persistence. After finishing school, she moved to Melbourne, then Adelaide, gaining experience as a makeup artist while studying the fundamentals of the beauty industry. She secured support from Indigenous Business Australia in 2021, a move that assisted in bringing her long-held dream to life. Just a few months later, at the age of 22, she officially launched Amplified Beauty. Today, her products are sold online and through independent retailers in NSW, SA and Qld. Notably, her Spanx Liquid-to-Matte Lipstick and Velvet Crush Tinted Balm, which are designed to work across a range of skin tones, sold out in their first week of sale. For Smith, the formulas are embedded in culture, representation and elevating everyday beauty with intention. “As a makeup artist, I look for product features that genuinely improve application, performance or convenience,” Smith told Inside Retail. “It’s not enough to launch something beautiful. It has to solve a problem, feel luxurious and stand out. I’m always thinking about what will serve the customer as well as be commercially viable at scale,” she said. Beauty made personal In a market often saturated with monotony, Amplified Beauty stands out for its storytelling and soul. Smith’s experience as a First Nations woman and professional makeup artist informs everything from the shades she creates to the diverse models she recruits. Smith ensures diversity is reflected not just in products, but also in her retail and marketing partnerships. “We do this by ensuring that the partnerships have a deeper purpose than surface-level marketing. It is ensuring they are a company that aligns with ours, especially when we are so deeply rooted in our values,” she said. The brand’s sleek but playful positioning blends artistry with accessibility, a seemingly uncommon balance in a space where true inclusivity is often more promising than practice. Smith is preparing to unveil Amplified Beauty’s most ambitious campaign yet: a high-fashion shoot in London that features globally recognised talent across the beauty and fashion industries. A global debut in London Set to launch this December, the new campaign is a defining moment for Amplified Beauty. It signals its brand evolution and a bold entrance onto the global stage. Photographer Hanna Hillier, whose work includes campaigns for Kylie Cosmetics and Rhode Beauty is behind the lens. Emily Rose Lansley, the nail and skincare expert known for her work with Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner, is also part of the creative team for the campaign. As the brand’s visual language matures, so too does its ambition. Smith is already eyeing expansion into the UAE and Europe, with plans to introduce formulas that hero native Australian ingredients and appeal to conscious luxury consumers. Smith claims networking has been instrumental in putting Amplified Beauty in front of major retailers and decision-makers early on. “But the biggest lesson I’ve learned, and [am] still learning, is knowing when to pause and refine. Scaling quickly is only great if it brings sustainable growth and means being open to redirection. I’ve stopped resisting change and started welcoming it; it always leads to stronger alignment, even when it doesn’t feel like it at the time,” she said Amplified by legacy While her achievements speak for themselves, it’s clear Smith is building something bigger than a beauty brand. Amplified Beauty is a tribute to her mother, to her culture and to the resilience that shaped her. When asked how she balances creative vision with commercial retail decisions, Smith said, “It can be difficult at times, but you really do have to learn to separate operations from creativity. That said, I’ve just recently come to appreciate that both deserve their spotlight. “When embraced at the right moments, they each bring something powerful to the brand and both are just as meaningful. It’s about knowing when to lead with heart and when to lead with structure.”. Her success comes at a time when the Australian retail landscape is starting, slowly but surely, to make space for more First Nations founders, stories and business models. In the spirit of NAIDOC Week, Smith’s story serves as a powerful reminder of what happens when culture, creativity and entrepreneurship intersect.