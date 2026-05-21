BusinessStrategy

How the Last Crumb built a million-dollar brand off a drop-launch model

A close-up shot of several cookies from the Last Crumb bakery.
“To me, New York has always been the place where I wanted to set up the first store,” said Jaeger.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Much sought-after retail drops are precisely how Last Crumb, a high-end DTC-native sweets brand, built brand visibility and intrigue that eventually translated into several million dollars in annual sales. It’s also a key strategy that has given the brand enough momentum to launch its first brick-and-mortar location in Williamsburg this spring, just six years after launching. As Derek Jaeger, co-founder of Last Crumb, explained to Inside Retail, the idea of launching weekly cookie drops c

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