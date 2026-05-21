Marquee Brands turns to luxury with Roberto Cavalli deal

Licensing and intellectual property management giant Marquee Brands is increasing its interest in luxury fashion after striking a deal with the Damac Group for the Roberto Cavalli brand.

The deal will see the Italian fashion house become the 22nd brand in Marquee Brands’ portfolio, one that spans the apparel, maternity, and home sectors.

The company first entered the luxury fashion space in 2015, through another Italian label, the somewhat smaller Bruno Magli.

“Roberto Cavalli stands as one of luxury’s defining Italian houses, with a bold creative identity and enduring brand ethos,” said Heath Golden, CEO, Marquee Brands.

“We see extraordinary potential to build on that foundation through thoughtful brand stewardship and strategic expansion. In partnership with Damac, a leader in luxury real estate, we will continue to elevate the Roberto Cavalli experience worldwide.”

Damac has held control of the Cavalli label since 2019, following its bankruptcy. The Middle Eastern conglomerate recently made headlines for a $28 billion (US$20 billion) pivot into data centres through its digital arm.

Its newly signed deal with Marquee, expected to close in the fiscal second quarter, will see Damac remain a major shareholder in Cavalli, while Marquee focuses on its growth.

“Roberto Cavalli is one of the most distinctive luxury brands in the world. After several years of solidifying the brand’s foundation, we set out to find a strategic partner with the skillset to take the brand to the next level,” said Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac Group.

“We are confident Marquee Brands is the right partner to do so. This collaboration marks an exciting new era for the brand. We look forward to its significant future expansion.”

Once the transaction is completed, Marquee’s total portfolio-wide retail sales will be approximately $7 billion.