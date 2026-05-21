Cajun-inspired restaurant chain Kickin’ Inn heads to Darwin

Cajun-inspired restaurant chain Kickin’ Inn is heading to the NT, opening in the recently renovated Casuarina Square in Darwin.

Established in Sydney in 2018 by Ravi Singh and Sami Karris, Kickin’ Inn offers seafood-heavy and spice-driven cuisine with signature seasoning of cayenne pepper, bell pepper, garlic, paprika, and green onions.

The restaurant will open in The Quarter, a food and entertainment precinct due for completion in October as part of a $90 million redevelopment of Casuarina Square by Sentinel Property Group.

“The biggest change will be weatherproofing and air conditioning the precinct so that it is no longer open to the elements,” said Warren Ebert, CEO, Sentinel Property.

The Darwin store will be Kickin’s 32nd restaurant nationwide, with the owners aiming for 100 by 2035.

Singh said Kickin’ Inn follows a locally focused approach to their business, championing local produce, hiring local staff, and carrying a customer-first ethos.

“Despite industry-wide challenges, Kickin’ Inn has continued to scale nationally through a disciplined operating model focused on strong branding and operational consistency,” he added.