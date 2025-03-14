How LSKD leverages its community as a powerful marketing tool

nity experience, Jade Cameron, discusses the most effective ways to engage customers. Inside Retail: Why is nurturing the LSKD community key to the brand’s growth and success? Jade Cameron: Nurturing our community is fundamental to our growth. Our community is at the heart of everything we do. Our values guide us daily, and Value No.2, ‘Create a Community’, reminds us that we exist for and because of the incredible individuals who support us. Their feedback, encouragement and trust not only shape our decisions but also inspire us to improve continuously. By fostering genuine connections, we ensure that our community feels seen, heard, and valued, which, in turn, drives our momentum as a team and brand. Simply put, our community isn’t just whom we work for – it’s why we’re here. IR: Are there examples where a specific community action or trend led to a significant boost in brand visibility or sales? JC: A great example of community-driven success is the incredible response we receive during our two major annual campaigns – Trust Us Packs and Black Friday. The Trust Us Packs, in particular, are a standout. These mystery boxes generate immense excitement and FOMO [fear of missing out] within our community and attract new members eager to join the journey. The thrill of purchasing without knowing exactly what’s inside creates buzz and builds anticipation, and the gear never disappoints, leading to overwhelmingly positive feedback when the boxes are opened. This unique campaign strengthens our connection with the community, as they trust us to deliver value and quality while embracing the fun and unpredictability of the experience. IR: What role does user-generated content play in your advertising strategy, and how is the community incentivised to create and share it? JC: User-generated content (UGC) has a place in our overall strategy for connecting with current and new community members, particularly through our Creator Community (leveraging Creator IQ). We collaborate with content creators who already love and wear the brand and align with our values, allowing us to tap into authentic, organic content that resonates with our audience. This approach enhances brand visibility and fosters trust, as the content comes directly from real people who genuinely connect with LSKD. We focus on building meaningful relationships and providing opportunities for creators to feel valued and supported. Whether through product gifting, exclusive experiences, or the chance to be featured across our platforms, we aim to make collaboration a rewarding experience. IR: What role does your community play in co-creating new products, campaigns or ideas for the brand? JC: Our community plays an integral role in co-creating new products, campaigns and ideas for LSKD. From improving existing products to designing gear that didn’t previously exist, their feedback is at the core of our development process. We gather insights from so many touchpoints, including messages to our CX team, product reviews, and even organic conversations at events and from team training at gyms. Additionally, we host focus groups throughout the year in both existing and new locations to better understand the needs and preferences of each of our communities. A great example is our ‘Fusion’ leggings – a community favourite that was designed using feedback on what people loved most about our core leggings. By combining the best elements into one product, we created something that truly resonates with our community. Moving forward, we’ll continue to innovate and grow with their input, ensuring we deliver the best functional training gear in the world. IR: What advice would you give emerging brands looking to build a community that organically promotes them? JC: My advice to emerging brands is to start by hiring the right people – those who naturally embody a sense of community, empathy and enablement. These qualities set the foundation for building authentic relationships that lead to organic growth. There’s no foolproof blueprint for success, but the key is to keep it simple. Focus on one genuine connection or conversation at a time. Listen carefully to your community and take action based on their feedback. Your community will guide you if you’re willing to hear them out and adapt. Lastly, align with people who share your mission and values, and don’t overlook the individuals who already exist within your community. These early supporters can become your greatest advocates if nurtured with authenticity and purpose. This story is from our 2025 Australian Retail Outlook. Download the full report here.