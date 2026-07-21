Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers drives regional growth with Pronto model

The Brisbane-born restaurant chain Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers is driving its regional growth through its speedy service model Pronto.

Pronto offers meals ready for delivery or takeaway within five minutes of ordering, either on an app, online or over the counter.

The brand’s expansion strategy centres on a hub and spoke model. Typically, a full dine-in restaurant will launch the brand in a new region, followed by a collection of satellite Pronto stores.

Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers co-founder Ben Cleary-Corradini said the business has started applying its hub and spoke model to fill in the gaps in Brisbane.

“We are looking at our maps, store radius, local demographics, and finding clusters where we can site our takeaway model,” he said.

This year, new stores will open in Logan, Toowoomba and Caloundra as the business doubles down on its Queensland growth.

“We’d love to find franchisees for regional towns from Cairns and Townsville to Rockhampton and Gladstone,” Cleary-Corradini said.

Next year the brand will extend its Sydney presence beyond the single franchisee in Newtown.

Possible takeaway locations across Sydney include Sutherland, Cronulla, Castle Hill, Parramatta, Penrith and Coogee. The hub and spoke model could serve towns further afield, like Newcastle and Coffs Harbour.

“We would like to be in regional towns like Tamworth, Dubbo and Mudgee, but we will first conquer the coast,” Cleary-Corradini said.

Victoria and Adelaide are longer-term goals for the chain.