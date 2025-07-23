BusinessStrategy

Amazon to buy startup focused on AI wearables

Amazon logo
Amazon will work with Bee to give users more control over the devices. (Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
By Greg Bensinger

Amazon has reached a deal to buy San Francisco-based Bee, a startup making an artificial intelligence-enabled bracelet to listen in on and transcribe conversations.

Bee’s US$50 wristband can analyse and distill what it records to make summaries, to-do lists or other tasks. Amazon confirmed the deal on Tuesday following a post on LinkedIn by Bee CEO and co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo.

The deal has not yet closed and Amazon declined to provide terms. A spokesperson said Amazon will work with Bee to give users more control over the devices, which are set to automatically transcribe audio but can be muted.

“We imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you,” said Zollo in her post. She did not immediately respond to a query on Tuesday.

It was not Amazon’s first foray into wearables. The Seattle online retailer marketed a line of wrist health trackers called Halo but ultimately killed the project in 2023. It also has a line of smart glasses embedded with Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, under its Echo brand.

ChatGPT parent OpenAI bought former Apple designer Jony Ive’s AI device startup called IO for about $6.5 billion. Other startups have made early attempts at AI wearables, with mixed results.

In her post, Zollo thanked Amazon devices executive Panos Panay, suggesting Bee would join his group when the deal closes. Much of Amazon’s AI development is being conducted in its Amazon Web Services unit.

Bee was founded in 2022.

  • Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis, of Reuters.

Recommended By IR

Store design IR Pro

Creating community: how retail brands can capitalise on the ‘third place’ 

Zach Edwards
Marketing IR Pro

What do Amazon’s Prime Day results reveal about the US retail market?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Luxury

Lanvin Group names Paul Andrew as creative director of Sergio Rossi

Irene Dong
Luxury

Moncler boosts first-half sales by 11 per cent, fuelling profit surge

Sean Cao
Workforce

Country Road Group may lay off staff in planned restructure

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

Online Retailer day two: Implementing GenAI and ‘messy’ innovation

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.