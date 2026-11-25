Electronics retailer Harvey Norman has seen its profits almost halved in the build-up to the key Black Friday to Christmas trading period.

The ASX-listed retailer told investors of its own-store and franchise store sales from July 1 to October 1, adding that the November and December months are typically its “largest contributors” to half-year profits.

But Harvey Norman will be entering those months on the back foot. Sales at its franchise stores in Australia and company stores in New Zealand, the UK and Malaysia all declined compared to the previous year, with the largest a 19 per cent fall in the UK.

The company’s core Australian franchise market fell by 3.7 per cent year on year.

European sales in Slovenia, Croatia and Ireland had near-3 per cent growth from 2025. Singapore also grew at 1.3 per cent.

This follows a positive fiscal 2026 for the retailer, which brought system sales revenue up 3.1 per cent to $9.64 billion. Profit before tax for the year increased 4.9 per cent to $790.29 million.

“During the current period, one new company-operated store was opened on September 10, located at Coalfields Retail Park, Selangor, Malaysia,” the company added.

“This brings our total number of overseas company-operated stores to 124 as of the date of this announcement.”

These sales figures led preliminary profit before tax over the period to be down 47 per cent from the previous year.