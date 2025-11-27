CareersSports & adventure

‘No filters’: Nick Kyrgios named owner and creative director at Stack Athletics

Nick Kyrgios
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has joined Stack Athletics as owner and creative director. (Source: Supplied)
By Uyen Duong

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has joined Stack Athletics as owner and creative director of the racquet-sports apparel company.

In the role, Kyrgios will contribute to design direction, capsule development, brand narrative, athlete collaborations and the overall aesthetic strategy across tennis, pickleball, padel and lifestyle apparel. 

His appointment took effect on November 20 and comes as he prepares for a return to major tennis events in the US and Dubai in December.

“Tennis has its traditions – I’ve never cared about fitting into them,” said Kyrgios. “As creative director, that’s the energy I’m bringing to Stack: Raw, expressive, unapologetic. This brand is for people who show up exactly as they are. No filters.”

“Nick is a massive addition to our team, bringing a style and attitude to help drive our company forward,” said Jeremy Nef, president of Stack Athletics. “He’s confident, a bit rebellious and willing to break the mold – just what our industry needs. His energy and individuality align with the culture we’re building.”

