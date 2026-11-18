Fashion retailer General Pants Co has entered voluntary administration ahead of Black Friday, with all 35 stores to continue trading through the key sales period.

Jason Tracy and Glen Kanevsky of Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed to oversee the process for General Pants Co Pty Ltd and “nine related entities”. The appointment came late on Wednesday, November 18.

The administrators say that gift cards will continue to be accepted. An urgent assessment of the business’s operations, trading performance and stores is underway.

“General Pants Co is one of Australia’s best-known youth fashion brands, with a loyal customer base and a dedicated team,” Tracy said.

“Our immediate priorities are to keep the stores trading, support employees and customers, and pursue a sale and/or recapitalisation of the business.”

Founded in 1972 as a speciality denim store in Sydney, General Pants Co was acquired by the Alquemie Group from the Victor Smorgon Group in May 2022 for $60 million.

“With Black Friday next week, we are focused on maximising trading performance and expect strong demand over the period,” Tracy added. “We thank the team members, landlords and suppliers of General Pants Co for their support as we work through the administration.”

The retailer employs around 500 people across Australia and New Zealand. The administrators said that they will continue to be paid during administration.

The first meeting of creditors is set to be held on Monday, November 30.

Alquemie Group said that external conditions have contributed to General Pants’ collapse.

“The recent Australian retail trading environment and rapid structural changes in the sector, including the growing dominance of offshore online-only retailers, have seen General Pants progressively reduce its physical store footprint,” the company said in a statement.

“To address this, Alquemie Group actively focused on a range of options for General Pants including a sale process or significant capital injection to help it better compete against large scale competitors. None were ultimately viable.”