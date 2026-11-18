onger enough, what is? Honest, and still a ‘scam’ The calendar went on sale on October 29 as part of Skims’ 2026 Holiday Shop, at $148 in the US. Then the unboxings began. Creator Kayla Ryan finished hers with three hair ties, six scrunchies, six bobby pins, two hair clips, two thin headbands, four keychains and a squishy toy. That is 24 pieces, or roughly $6 each. “I can get these at Dollar Tree,” she told viewers. Her video has 25.2 million views. Another creator, posting as @wetsloppyswollen, drew 77.6 million views. The comparisons that followed are the part Skims should take most seriously. Commenters likened the contents to what you find under the couch or at the bottom of a handbag. Baller Alert reported the calendar being called “Temu junk” across TikTok. YPulse said Gen Z users were calling it the “Fyre Festival of Advent Calendars”. For a brand whose prices rest on being a clear step above mass-market basics, a comparison with Temu does more damage than one failed product. So what were buyers paying for, if the list was public? Not the hair ties. They were paying for a Skims moment: 12 mornings of a brand they like. The listing told them what was in the box. It could not tell them how it would feel to open a door that cost about $12 and find three hair elastics. Disclosure answers the question “What is inside?” Customers were asking a different question: “Is this worth it?” The viewers set the price now The calendar’s harshest judges never bought one. Most of the 65 million people who watched that video will never hold the product. They still decided what it was worth, and they decided in public. The data shows how fast that verdict hardened. Starlight Analytics, which tracked US social posts about Skims for Fortune, found negative posts outnumbered positive ones by about eight to one between November 2-11. Negative posts made up 13 per cent of mentions on November 6 and 76 per cent on November 11, the latter based on a partial day. The format made it worse. An advent calendar is built on anticipation: each door promises that the next one might be better. That works in a brand’s favour when the contents deliver, and against it when they do not, because the disappointment arrives 12 times and builds to a finale. One TikToker said the last door would have to be “made of gold” to justify the price. Behind it was a keychain. ‘Listened carefully’ is not a remedy Skims acted quickly on the practical side. A spokesperson told Page Six that the company was “aware of the feedback some customers have shared about the Skims Advent Calendar, and we’ve listened carefully.” The brand said it had personally contacted every buyer with a choice: a full refund, which meant returning the calendar, or Skims credit, which let them keep it. The calendar had been removed from sale. The mechanics were sound. The language was not. When customers are comparing your product to dust under the sofa, a line like “we’ve listened carefully” reads as a press office talking to itself. It acknowledges feedback without saying what the brand thinks went wrong. Then Emma Grede, Skims’ founding partner and chief product officer, was asked by a TMZ reporter what she would say to “the haters”. She replied that she did not worry about them. The clip drew 1.3 million TikTok views along with comments pointing out that the “haters” were customers. Some viewers defended her for answering the question as it was put. Still, in a dispute about whether a brand respects the people who pay it, the word stuck. Some observers think the whole episode was deliberate: sell an inexpensive box, absorb the outrage, then turn refunds into store credit spent on full-price product. Jessica Tillery, senior vice president of brand communications at Allison Worldwide, wrote on LinkedIn that she would “bet money it was intentional”, Fortune reported. Blackhawk Network’s 2026 research, also cited by Fortune, found nearly 60 per cent of shoppers would spend beyond a gift card’s balance. The theory is hard to test and harder to credit. Whatever Skims recovers in store credit, it has paid for in a nickname, a Temu comparison and a TikTok clip of its chief product officer brushing off “the haters”. The likelier explanation is more ordinary, and more useful to other brands: Skims stretched its name into a category where it had nothing to sell but the name. The unboxing test For anyone selling at a premium, disclosure is now the minimum, not the defence. A product page tells customers what they are buying. The unboxing tells them, and millions of people who will never buy, whether it was worth the money. That second verdict is the one that sticks, so brands should reach it first: before launch, have someone with no stake in the product open it on camera, and ask whether each door would survive the comments. The test matters most for the products brands treat as low-risk: gift sets, calendars, add-ons and limited drops built to ride an existing name. They are the items most likely to be filmed and least likely to contain the thing the brand is known for. Skims’ own Panty Advent Calendar is filled with what customers come to Skims for. The accessories calendar asked the logo to do all the work. Skims will survive a box of hair ties. With sales reported to have passed US$1 billion last year. The harder thing to restore is trust. Shoppers will open the next Skims box remembering this one.