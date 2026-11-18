onal and retail historian wrote a book about John Martin’s, and says some employees from that era went on to work at David Jones’ Marion and West Lakes stores. Nearly three decades later, those same stores are facing another closure after David Jones fell into administration earlier this month with over 1500 employees at stake. “Some of the staff at Marion and West Lakes are still there and going through this again,” Flavel told Inside Retail. The coincidence is an unhappy one for Flavel, who once worked at David Jones himself. October and November have brought a succession of redundancies across Australian businesses, with Qantas, Canva, Westpac, KPMG and Bunnings among the names appearing in recent announcements. Career coach Karishma Mahanta dubbed it Australia’s “redundancy season”, saying announcements seem to arrive every week. David Jones’ planned closure of 19 stores has placed 1689 directly employed workers at risk and facing an uncertain future, alongside concession staff whose employment arrangements may also be affected. Just weeks before Christmas and well after the festive season, a substantial pool of seasoned retail professionals could be looking for work, leaving other retailers to consider whether they have the vacancies, the appetite and the career opportunities to persuade them to stay in the industry. A department store education “As a former David Jones employee and having many friends still with the business, this story resonates with me personally,” Flavel said. “Some of the retail skills and customer service principles I still use today were developed during my time there.” His experience speaks to the expertise in merchandising, product knowledge, customer relationships and managing the peculiar demands of a business selling everything from cosmetics to cookware. Bernie Smith, national vice president and NSW secretary of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA), expressed the loss of so much retail experience as particularly frustrating. Of the 1689 directly employed David Jones workers whose jobs are at risk, just 170 have been offered redeployment. “This is a missed opportunity both for the workers and also for the business to reset the service level they could provide that David Jones was once known for,” Smith said. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smith added the union was in discussions with another employer with up to 500 vacancies requiring those skills. “I’m pleased to say that a number of retailers have come forward with potential job opportunities for David Jones workers,” he said. Gabrielle Roux, retail expert and founder of The Human Strategist, says the availability of experienced workers creates a complicated proposition to other retailers. “There’s a difference between having more people available and having more jobs experienced people want to take,” she told Inside Retail. Roux has spent 15 years in retail leadership and has seen how easily skills needed to manage a store can be taken for granted, she also believes employers need to recognise this sort of transferability. “Those skills travel across categories, so I’d encourage leaders to look beyond whether someone has sold the same product before.” Filling vacancies Still, Roux warned that hours, location, remuneration and decision-making authority all influence whether a position offers a viable career. “If you want an experienced store manager to join you, be clear about the roster, what they’ll actually have the authority to decide and where the role could lead,” she said. In the June quarter of 2020, as Covid-19 upended the business of selling things, Australian retail cut 59,600 employee jobs, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Six years later, David Jones’ jobs now hang in the balance, along with decades of knowledge about customers, products and the art of running a store. Roux has a greater concern around what happens after a retailer makes a successful hire. “The risk heading into 2027 is that retailers hire experienced people to plug gaps and then run their stores so lean that those people never get time to develop anyone else.” she said. “If every shift is spent covering the floor, who’s coaching the next store manager?” Who will inherit the experience? Flavel shares Roux’s hope that the industry can retain its experienced workforce. “My hope is that we see this talent remain within the industry,” he said. “These are people with years of experience building relationships with customers and developing the craft of retail.” The SDA is already working to find those people new employers, although finding them a job and preserving their place in retail’s future may prove to be two different undertakings. Back at Marion and West Lakes, some of the former John Martin’s employees are likely preparing to say goodbye to a department store for the second time in their careers. They’ve already survived one ending, taking their knowledge and experience with them. Whether the industry can find room for them a third time will say a lot about how much it values the people who taught generations of Australians how to shop.