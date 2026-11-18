The first round of confirmed job cuts at David Jones will see around 1500 roles axed, with only around 10 per cent of employees affected by the mass store closures being redeployed across the retailer’s network.

The decision comes after the first meeting of creditors following the 188-year-old retailer’s placement into voluntary administration and receivership on November 5. It followed the announcement that receiver FTI Consulting had decided to close 19 of David Jones’ 38 stores.

These closures affected 1689 of David Jones’ roughly 6200 employees, and only 170 will continue to work for the retailer. It is unclear whether David Jones will maintain its full out-of-store workforce to support its half-strength store network.

The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) – which was present at Tuesday’s creditor meeting – called the news “a missed opportunity”.

“We are very disappointed that of the 1689 jobs of directly employed David Jones workers at risk in the 19 stores set to close, the company is only offering 170 job redeployments, barely one in 10,” SDA national VP Bernie Smith said.

“We are disappointed with the low number of redeployments from these stores to other David Jones stores. This is a missed opportunity both for the workers and also for the business to reset the service level they could provide that David Jones was once known for.”

Administrator McGrath Nichol is continuing to try and solve the revealed $458 million in debts owed to creditors by David Jones. These debts include secured creditors Hilco Global and Anchorage Capital, 940 unsecured creditors, 6242 employees and around 802,000 gift cards.

The ongoing sale process for David Jones ownership attracted 33 expressions of interest before the meeting of creditors. The earliest date a deal could materialise is understood to be March.