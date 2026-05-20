BusinessStrategy

Can new ownership rejuvenate Marc Jacobs?

Marc Jacobs sunglasses displayed on a gray wall.
Marc Jacobs enters a new era.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marc Jacobs is leaving the LVMH stable after nearly three decades, entering a new era under WHP Global’s management. While the deal may look like another fashion acquisition, analysts believe it reflects a bigger shift in how brands are being managed, monetised and even revived. Despite its problems, the name Marc Jacobs still carries a cultural cachet, helped by a renewed interest in 90s trends and evergreen products. The question now is whether its new owners can streamline a fragmented comp

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