BusinessStrategy

Why Under Armour’s comeback depends on finding its identity

An Under Armour store based in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Under Armour faces a tougher brand challenge.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Under Armour is trying to become a healthier business by selling fewer products, cutting promotions and persuading more customers to pay full price. But its latest results suggest the harder part of the turnaround is still ahead: giving consumers a clear reason to choose the brand in an increasingly crowded sportswear market. The scale of the challenge was evident in Under Armour’s first-quarter results. Revenue fell three per cent year-on-year to US$1.1 billion in the three months to June 30,

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