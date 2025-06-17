Emma Sleep caught misleading shoppers with discount promotions

Emma Sleep is facing federal court penalties and orders for misrepresenting the sale prices of its products online, including mattresses, bed frames, pillows, and accessories.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleged that the company’s practice of stating products would only be available at sale prices for a limited time was not actually implemented.

This act of false advertising, acknowledged by the company, also relates to its subsidiary, Bettzeit Southeast Asia. It follows Emma Sleep’s allegation of misleading prices online last year.

“Sales campaigns on the Emma Sleep website and other platforms indicated that discounts would only be available for limited periods of time through the use of countdown timers. The timers created a false sense of urgency by suggesting the sale price would no longer be available after the timer reached zero,” said Catriona Lowe, deputy chair of ACCC.

“In fact, after reaching zero, the countdown timers reset, or the products continued to be advertised for sale at the same or similar discount,” said Lowe.

The commission is seeking declarations, penalties, injunctions, and other orders in its federal proceedings against Emma Sleep.

This year, several brands, including Jayco, Reebelo, and HelloFresh NZ, have been charged with misleading consumers under the ACCC’s Compliance and Enforcement Priorities.