BusinessStrategy

David Jones kept taking when it needed to give

David Jones at Chatswood Chase.
How David Jones lost its customers’ trust. (Source: David Jones)
By Nick Gray
I’ve always had a soft spot for David Jones. For 188 years, it has been a cornerstone of Australian retail, and most of us have memories of walking through those doors. That’s why this week’s news was so disappointing. The Australian Financial Review reported that David Jones needed $10 million in emergency funding from its lender Hilco to secure enough stock for Christmas. The retailer had allegedly breached a lending covenant and missed payments to some concession operators, while the AF

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