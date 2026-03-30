BusinessLeadership

The Iconic’s CMO on how customers are building its next chapter

The Iconic fashion
(Source: Supplied)
By Joanna Robinson
Ask any marketer and they’ll tell you they’re listening to their customers. We want to solve their problems, deliver something truly valuable, forge real connections and make people’s lives a little easier. Yet, so often we fall into the trap of assuming and not asking.  At The Iconic, we’re obsessed with creating a better way for our customers to shop and relentlessly innovating across the customer journey. That’s why customer lifetime value (CLV) is our North Star metric for the en

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