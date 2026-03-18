Did Chanel engineer scenes that saw ‘feral’ VIPs fight over new collection?

d spilled champagne and espresso cups. “Pandemonium,” he called it. “I’ve never seen women go feral like this.” Even he left empty-handed, denied the €9,700 black bag he coveted, told it was “display only,” with a vague promise to check back in three months. ‘Gatekeeping’ – or holding back stock – felt deliberate or “playing the Hermès card” as Bryanboy put it. Then irony struck. “My dentist from Germany, a 55-year-old man who never bought anything Chanel in his whole life, walked in at closing time,” he said. “He got the bag in three minutes.” Bryanboy persisted, activating his network to score a beige version and a few other items. Social media erupted: TikTok videos of Paris lines rivalled Supreme drops, while Instagram Reels tallied millions of views for the collection’s slouchy tweed jackets, asymmetrical hems, and those elusive maxi-flaps. That was March 5, when Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection as creative director at Chanel landed in stores. The frenzy unpacked: Demand as a business barometer Recently, Chanel thrived on controlled desire, VIP champagne service and scarcity tactics like Hermès. But Blazy’s slouchy tweeds and €6200 burgundy top-handle bags ignited TikTok-fueled mobs. The relentless return of long queues has turned VIP lounges into public melees, eroding the luxury experience that VICs once took for granted. Viral reels (e.g., @ideservecouture6883’s frenzy recap) amplify it, pulling in Gen Z and influencers who treat stores like drops. This “new era” customer clashes with Chanel’s heritage. Saleswoman quips: “Everyone is: ‘Matthieu, Matthieu!'” Yet group chats like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s “In Matthieu Blazy We Pray” share hacks, commoditising the hunt. This is not purely organic virality. Chanel appears to be orchestrating scarcity with precision. Industry chatter suggests that key colourways, particularly black and burgundy, have been deliberately held back for up to three months, echoing the playbook long associated with Hermès. The strategy is familiar. During the 2010s resale boom, classic Chanel flap bags regularly commanded premiums of 50 to 100 per cent on platforms such as The RealReal. Early signals suggest a similar dynamic is re-emerging: initial listings for Blazy-era bags are already trading above retail on secondary markets. For a house that steadfastly avoids discounting, such controlled scarcity is a mechanism to sustain pricing power. Early data hints at resale spikes: StockX listings for Blazy’s bags are already 20 per cent above retail, per preliminary reports. Chanel’s 2023 sales hit €19.7 billion (up 16 per cent but trailing peers), buoyed by Asia-Pacific growth. If Blazy sustains this buzz, 2026 could mark a rebound. Blazy’s arrival: From Bottega to Chanel revival After Virginie Viard’s unceremonious exit in 2024, the house, valued at around €15 billion under private ownership by the Wertheimer brothers, faced a creativity drought. Sales stagnated amid post-pandemic pullbacks, with LVMH and Hermès reporting double-digit growth while Chanel lagged. Blazy’s debut, however, flipped the script. The 51-year-old Italian built Bottega into a €1.5 billion powerhouse with knotty weaves and tactile clothes that aged gracefully. Lagerfeld’s spectacles defined Chanel for decades, but Viard’s run felt stale as shoppers chased quieter labels like The Row. Blazy’s spring 2026 show reset the dial. Held at the Grand Palais, with a set evoking a crumbling Venetian palazzo, it nodded to his Italian roots while honouring Gabrielle Chanel’s origins in Deauville. Blazy’s Grand Palais show tied his roots to Coco Chanel’s past. Standouts: hip-slung maxi-flaps, unzipped tweeds over slips, leather trousers with off-kilter hems. Vogue’s Vanessa Friedman dubbed it Chanel’s “sexiest in years.” Business-wise, it’s gold. Early store data shows 40 per cent sell-through on day one in Paris, London and New York, per industry whispers. Asia, Chanel’s growth engine lit up: Shanghai queues snaked blocks, with Weibo buzzing about “Blazy fever.” Risks ahead: Hype’s double edge Don’t pop the champagne yet. For all the momentum, the question is whether Chanel can sustain it. Viral accessibility, while commercially powerful, risks eroding the aura of exclusivity that underpins luxury’s pricing power. “Is Chanel in danger of morphing into Louis Vuitton territory, where every other office girl dutifully saves for a first trophy purchase, the spiritual equivalent of the famous Louis Vuitton ‘Neverfull’ Tote?” David M. Watts, UK-based business strategy specialist, asked. “So the larger question remains. Is this genuine luxury, the rarefied magic Chanel built its reputation upon, or is it simply consumer marketing hype pushed into overdrive? Fashion, as we know, has an extraordinarily selective memory. The real test will be time. Will this frenzy continue, or will the madness quietly fizzle out once the social media carousel moves on to the next shiny object?” Further reading: Can Chanel stay untouchable in a volatile world?