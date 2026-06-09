BusinessMarketing

BWS pens retail media partnership with News Corp subsidiary

Image of BWS logo.
Suddenly said that BWS is the first of its partnerships. (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

News Corp Australia’s marketing division, Suddenly, has launched a retail media agency and signed its first partnership with beverage retailer BWS.

The deal will see Suddenly manage BWS’s in-store screen network across Australia, led by the newly-appointed retail media director, Jennifer Stokes.

“As brands build out owned media networks, they need partners who understand both content and commerce,” said News Corp Australia MD of commercial content, Mike Connaghan.

“We know how to create compelling content, and we know how to monetise it at scale. The BWS partnership is a natural fit – they’re building a media business, and that’s what we do best.”

BWS already operates more than 300 screens across its national retail network. The Endeavour Group-owned retailer’s portfolio has a significant presence in regional Australia, something which Suddenly sees as a unique opportunity.

“Working with Suddenly brings together their content expertise and commercial capability with our scale and customer reach,” said Endeavour Group’s chief customer officer, Catriona Larritt. “This collaboration will help us unlock new value for non-endemic brands while enhancing the in-store experience for our customers.”

Suddenly said that it is continuing ot build its portfolio of partnerships, with more announcements expected soon. Its GM, Marie Joyce, said it plans to become a “full-funnel strategic partner” for brands.

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