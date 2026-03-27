BTSnomics: How a K-pop comeback turned Seoul into a retail engine

up on snacks and waited out the spring chill. The most immediate beneficiaries of BTS’s comeback were the retailers closest to the action. Some convenience stores near Gwanghwamun Square saw revenues rise nearly fourfold from the previous week, while others recorded increases of more than 500 per cent. This is ‘BTSnomics’ in action, a term analysts use for the band’s ability to turbocharge local economies through fandom-fuelled spending. As the tour hits Las Vegas, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo, Singapore, and beyond, host cities are preparing for sustained booms, even as pockets of the market reveal the limits of hype-driven business. Seoul’s blueprint offers lessons and warnings for businesses worldwide racing to capture the Army’s US$5.3 billion collective spending power. Convenience stores become fan command centres Back at Gwanghwamun Square, the surge began long before the first note. Crowds swelled hours ahead of the 8pm start, turning nearby convenience stores into logistical lifelines. Fans ducked in and out to recharge devices, warm up, or make last-minute purchases, transforming these small-format retailers into what executives later described as “fan command centres.” BGF Retail’s CU chain, which operates three stores closest to the venue, reported a 547 per cent week-on-week sales increase at those locations, with an average rise of 270 per cent across 10 nearby outlets. Top sellers ranged from BTS’s comeback album Arirang to gimbap, sandwiches, and triple-A batteries for powering the group’s signature light sticks. GS Retail’s GS25 fared even better. Five Gwanghwamun outlets averaged 233 per cent in sales growth and 181 per cent in footfall, with one hitting 378 per cent. BTS member Jin’s Igin canned highball exploded 1742 per cent week-on-week (18.4 times daily), while staples like heat packs, portable chargers, batteries, and prepaid transit cards rounded out the frenzy. Meanwhile, 7-Eleven’s 40 proximate stores averaged 101 per cent gains, powered by 26.3 times surges in fried chicken and roasted sweet potatoes. Emart24’s 36 locations rose 39 per cent on average, with one soaring 301 per cent. Department stores and hotels ride the wave Beyond the immediate concert zone, Seoul’s retail and hospitality sectors also saw significant spillover, though with a different profile. In Myeongdong, the city’s primary shopping district, department stores and duty-free operators benefited from an influx of international visitors who had arrived days in advance. Lotte Department Store’s flagship reported weekend sales increases of 20 to 30 per cent year-on-year, with foreign customer revenue more than doubling. Shinsegae’s nearby outlet saw sales rise between 41 and 48 per cent, while pre-concert merchandise at Shinsegae Duty Free surged 430 per cent. Hospitality followed a similar trajectory. Hotels around Gwanghwamun and City Hall, including Lotte Hotel, The Plaza, and the Four Seasons, were fully booked, while airport-adjacent properties in Incheon also reached capacity. Foreign hotel bookings rose 103 per cent week-on-week and 63 per cent year-on-year. According to Ministry of Justice data, international arrivals between March 1 and 18 reached 1.1 million, up 32.7 per cent from the previous year. Uneven gains Yet the BTS effect also reveals the limits of event-driven retail. Not all businesses benefited equally. In Myeongdong, located just 20 minutes from the concert venue, some restaurants reported lower-than-usual sales. The reason was counterintuitive: the concentration of crowds in a single location effectively diverted foot traffic away from surrounding districts. Safety measures compounded the effect. Police barricades and controlled pedestrian flows restricted movement between neighbourhoods, reducing the likelihood that concertgoers would disperse after the event. Several restaurant operators said they had doubled their ingredient orders in anticipation of a typical Saturday surge, only to fall short of expectations. “We were totally beat,” one manager said, pointing to both crowd avoidance and restricted access as key factors. While mega-events can generate significant economic activity, they can also create localised spikes that fail to translate into broader, sustained growth. Army economics: $840 million per-show blueprint Individual spending patterns hint at the scale. According to Yonhap, one fan from Vancouver spent US$3644 on flights, beauty treatments, dining, and shopping despite not securing a ticket. Another, travelling from Mexico, spent over US$5,000 combining accommodation with visits to BTS-related landmarks, including the group’s former agency headquarters. The Korea Culture and Tourism Institute estimates that each BTS concert can generate up to $840 million in economic impact across retail, hospitality, transportation and dining. Collectively, the Army’s spending power has been pegged at $5.3 billion – a figure that, in Asia alone, surpasses the regional impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Now, other cities are gearing up. In Japan, where more than 200,000 attendees are expected across multiple dates, convenience giants Lawson and FamilyMart are already preparing exclusive BTS collaborations. Hotels in Shibuya have begun raising room rates by as much as 150 per cent, while duty-free operators in Ginza anticipate merchandise sales to double. Elsewhere, cities are closely studying Seoul’s example. BTS’s return is, in many ways, a best-case scenario for event-driven retail: a globally mobilised fanbase, a long-awaited comeback, and a city capable of absorbing sudden demand.