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BTSnomics: How a K-pop comeback turned Seoul into a retail engine

Kpop group BTS pose for photographs upon their arrival for ‘BTS The Comeback Live Arirang’ concert in central Seoul
BTS pose for photographs upon their arrival for ‘BTS The Comeback Live Arirang’ concert. (Source: BigHit Music)
By Tong Van
Gwanghwamun Square, the heart of Seoul’s political district, transformed into a purple-hued spectacle on March 21. More than 100,000 “BTS Army” fans gathered for the K-pop septet’s free comeback concert, their first full-group show since a nearly four-year military hiatus. Subway exits overflowed. Police cordons redirected pedestrian traffic into narrow streams. Nearby storefronts, from convenience stores to cafes, became ad hoc staging grounds where fans charged phones, stocked

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