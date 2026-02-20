Berkelouw Books, Harry Hartog operators sued by union over employee contracts

The operators of Berkelouw Books and Harry Hartog stores are facing a lawsuit filed by the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) over unfair employment contracts.

RAFFWU alleges that Berkelouw Leichhardt Pty Ltd and Cordeaux Creek Pty Ltd have inflicted a “woeful agreement” on bookshop workers across Australia for 13 years.

The employers operate all 14 Harry Hartog bookstores and four Berkelouw Books bookstores at Paddington, Leichhardt, Mona Vale and Hornsby.

According to the filing, over 100 bookshop employees demanded last August that the deal be replaced with a genuine agreement that delivers fair wages and conditions. The employers, however, tried to delay despite RAFFWU’s request for bargaining.

In December, workers represented by RAFFWU commenced bans, which saw employers slash workers’ pay by 37 per cent. They then took actions, including a five-day strike leading into Christmas.

The suit says the employers hatched a plan to strip striking workers of shifts and paid other inexperienced workers bonuses to break the strike. RAFFWU alleges that such actions against members engaging in industrial action are unlawful and adverse.

“These workers have no penalty rates on weeknights or Saturdays,” said Josh Cullinan, RAFFWU director of strategic litigation. “Their part-time work is casualised without any loading. There are no agreement protections against unfair treatment or unsafe workplaces.”

“We will not let these employers weaponise job insecurity against workers on poverty wages. Our court action will hold the employers to account and defend the right of our members to engage in protected industrial action,” Cullinan added.

