Articore reports revenue decline, lifts gross profit

Articore has reported a 6.9 per cent decline in total revenue to $408.5 million in FY26, as the online marketplace group continued its turnaround strategy.

The owner of Redbubble and TeePublic said marketplace revenue fell 6.5 per cent to $354.5 million for the year ended June 30.

Despite the decline in revenue, gross profit increased by 1.7 per cent to $175.9 million, with the gross profit margin rising by 4 percentage points to a record 49.6 per cent.

“We are excited about the momentum we are building in our growth trajectory as we enter FY27,” said Vivek Kumar, CEO and MD of Articore.

“We have sharpened our vision and strategy, and are investing in two high-growth businesses, Dashery and Frankly Wearing. Our priority now is executing against this strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

The result reflects Articore’s continued focus on improving the profitability of its sales, with the company prioritising higher-margin revenue and operational efficiency.

Articore has been implementing a turnaround strategy across its marketplace businesses, while also investing in growth opportunities, including creator storefront platform Dashery and Indian print-on-demand marketplace Frankly Wearing.

The company said it will continue to focus on profitable growth, customer acquisition and retention, AI-powered discovery and personalisation, and the expansion of monetisation opportunities for its global creator community.