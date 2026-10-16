BusinessStrategy

Why Europe could decide which Chinese carmakers survive

Paris car show.
A home sales slump pushes Chinese brands overseas.
By Reuters
The record 20 Chinese brands vying for attention at this week’s Paris car show reflect a stark reality: as a slowdown at home pushes China’s overcrowded auto industry to consolidate, success in Europe could help determine which carmakers survive. With the US market largely closed to Chinese carmakers, Europe is by far the most profitable market still open to them, but also one of the toughest to crack. Chinese brands including BYD, Chery and SAIC’s MG have already established a foothold in

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