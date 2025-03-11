Jil Sander appoints Simone Bellotti new creative director 

OTB-owned brand Jil Sander has named Simone Bellotti as its new creative director, effective immediately.

Bellotti joins Jil Sander after serving as creative director at Bally. He also worked at AF Vandervorst, Gianfranco Ferre, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci, where he spent a 16-year tenure.

“Simone embarks on this journey with extensive experience and a distinct talent,” said Renzo Rosso, chairman of OTB Group.

“Over the time spent together we shared the strategic vision and mission for Jil Sander, the values of innovation and sophistication that make it an iconic and unique brand.”

Prior to Bellotti, husband-and-wife duo Luke and Lucie Meier had been Jil Sander’s creative directors since 2017. They performed their final show for Jil Sander in Milan last month.

Last month, OTB reported decreased revenues for the previous fiscal year, as a drop in wholesale outweighed growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel.