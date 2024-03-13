Zara to launch new store design concept in Australia, at Burnside Village

Zara is set to open its first Australian store to feature the fashion brand’s latest global Couture/Atelier design concept.

The Spanish fast-fashion label will renovate its Burnside Village store in June with a reopening in the new guise scheduled for October. It will be one of the first examples of the new format in the Southern Hemisphere.

Zara says the improvements will provide customers with modernised facilities, an upgraded shopping experience, and access to an increased selection of Zara’s trend-setting women’s, men’s, and children’s collections, as well as accessories and perfumes.

“It is a testament to our vision for the Village and our strong, enduring relationship that Zara, a highly regarded international retailer, continues to show its confidence in the Cohen Group, Burnside Village and South Australia,” said Bruce Carter, chairman of Cohen Group.

This renovation coincides with Burnside Village’s Stage Six extension project, which is set to open in March next year. The third phase of the extension will see the centre double in size to create a new premium mall with dedicated food options, home, young fashion, health, and lifestyle sectors.