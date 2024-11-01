Strand unveils its new UK store concept – in Sydney

Australian travel brand Strand has launched its flagship store in Westfield Bondi Junction.

The store – whose concept will be launched in the UK soon – features products from brands including Samsonite, Antler, Nere, and Guess. It also displays designed and crafted leather handbags from Evity, Laura Jones and Aya.

“Travel continues to play a key role in our wellbeing, and Strand wants to be a part of our customers’ life journey and adventures,” said Felicity McGahan, group CEO of Strand.

“Strand’s vision is to amplify travel as a lifestyle for style-conscious and design-savvy shoppers worldwide. Whilst our plans are global, this vision starts here in Australia – our home base and blueprint for success.”

The Bondi launch is part of the brand’s expansion, adding to a portfolio of 270 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Strand has rolled out its international expansion since last year with its debut in the UK market via the e-commerce channel.