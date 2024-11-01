Featured PostTravel retail

Strand unveils its new UK store concept – in Sydney

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Australian travel brand Strand has launched its flagship store in Westfield Bondi Junction. 

The store – whose concept will be launched in the UK soon – features products from brands including Samsonite, Antler, Nere, and Guess. It also displays designed and crafted leather handbags from Evity, Laura Jones and Aya. 

“Travel continues to play a key role in our wellbeing, and Strand wants to be a part of our customers’ life journey and adventures,” said Felicity McGahan, group CEO of Strand.

“Strand’s vision is to amplify travel as a lifestyle for style-conscious and design-savvy shoppers worldwide. Whilst our plans are global, this vision starts here in Australia – our home base and blueprint for success.” 

The Bondi launch is part of the brand’s expansion, adding to a portfolio of 270 stores across Australia and New Zealand. 

Strand has rolled out its international expansion since last year with its debut in the UK market via the e-commerce channel. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing

She Wear marks 10th anniversary with lifestyle range launch

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Coles, Woolworths, Kogan earn notorious Shonkys awards

Celene Ignacio
Travel retail IR Pro

“Just getting started”: Aussie luggage brand July touches down in NYC

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

Kmart cops $1.3 million fine for over 200,000 spam emails

Sean Cao
Financial

Zalando cuts 2023 sales forecast as demand stays weak

Helen Reid
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay