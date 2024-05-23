BusinessStrategy

Pandora GM talks Pamela Anderson and the brand’s foray into fashion

Travis Liddle, Pandora ANZ general manager.
By Tamera Francis
Pandora is on a quest to be the world’s most desirable jewellery brand, not just the largest, but what’s fashion got to do with it? Earlier this month, 200 carats of Pandora lab-grown diamonds graced the decolletage of Pamela Anderson at the Met Gala. And its newest collection, Essence, debuted at the sold-out closing night runway at Australian Fashion Week (AFW), alongside on-site activations including a personalisation station. This year, Pandora was the first jewellery and presenting part

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay