Pretzel Australia opens four locations across Perth

Pretzel Australia, the pink bakery chain, is expanding its footprint by opening four locations in Perth this year.

The first store is the newly relocated Northbridge store, relocated to 102 James Street, while the second store will open late this month in Busselton.

Both locations will have the usual Pretzel pink colour scheme, with the second featuring a tennis-themed design. Two other stores will be opened in locations yet to be confirmed, the company said.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is make great pretzels and spread some joy along the way, so opening these new stores just feels like another big step in the right direction for Pretzel,” said Brittany Garbutt, Pretzel Australia founder.

The company was launched in 2017, and now has more than 10 locations in Victoria and Western Australia.