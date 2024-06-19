Pokemon launches online stores for Australia, New Zealand

Pokemon Center will open online stores in Australia and New Zealand, giving customers a more convenient option to purchase Pokemon items.

Pokemon Center, a retail chain offering a wide range of Pokemon products, is currently available in the US, Canada and the UK. It offers Pokemon trading card games and other products imported from Japan including collectible figures, apparel and accessories

The platforms will also include collaborations with Squishmallows and Funko; licenced clothes and accessories from companies such as APC, Bonpoint, Fossil, and Puma.

“Since its initial launch in the US nearly 10 years ago, Pokemon Center has become a fan-favourite destination for Trainers looking to engage with the Pokemon brand and express their fandom in ways that suit their unique interests,” said Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of Pokemon Center and e-commerce at The Pokemon Company International.

“We remain committed to delivering a diverse selection of high-quality Pokemon merchandise to as many Trainers as possible, and following successful expansions into Canada and the UK, are continuing this mission by bringing our e-commerce offerings to Australia and New Zealand.”

Headquartered in Japan, Pokemon Center has locations in Singapore and Taiwan.