Experts weigh in on NikeSkims’ chances for success in a hyper-saturated market

$38 to $148. Several months prior, Global Data’s managing director, Neil Saunders, told Inside Retail that NikeSkims could bring back Nike’s “cool factor” but not without some caveats. “On the face of it, the partnership with Skims sounds great. It combines the reach of Nike with the buzz and innovation of Skims,” he said. The problem, however, was that Nike could become highly dependent on another brand, which is not necessarily a good position for a company that should be leading the market. Overall, Saunders predicted that NikeSkims would create a lot of noise, with Nike and Skims working to pull out all of the stops to generate buzz around the new collection. For example, just this Wednesday, NikeSkims debuted pieces from the co-designed collection during a presentation performance at the New York Public Library, with models dressed in pieces from the collection, in various shades of brown, performing a synchronised piece set to slowly pulsating, low-base music. With all this publicity, Saunders remarked that NikeSkims should be off to a good start, especially as consumers do have interest in new athleisure and athletics brands, especially at a time when “Lululemon is feeling a little stale”. However, several experts remarked that it will take more than a good marketing plan to ensure NikeSkims’ success. Does NikeSkims have a chance of standing out in today’s athletic wear market? As CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow, told Inside Retail, “These are two historically innovative brands that have defined their categories, and I was initially really excited about this partnership.” Minkow explained that while she was initially excited about the “genius” collaboration, she has since developed some scepticism as to the brand’s chances for long-term success. “While I do think there’s a white space here, and both brands possess what it takes to fill it, the success of this launch is going to deeply depend on the price point and the differentiated designs and quality,” said Minkow. “This [category] isn’t a ‘need,’ it’s a want for shoppers, so it has to be executed perfectly. Furthermore, at first look, I’m not seeing any products that actually seem new in terms of what they do and how they work. So, I’ll need to see more to be fully convinced.” Meanwhile, Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a marketing agency and a growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, said she believed NikeSkims was “quite a bold bet”. Emiko added that Skims’ merging of its body-aware design DNA with Nike’s performance, innovation, and athletic legitimacy showcases a clear intention to carve out activewear that’s simultaneously sculpting, functional, and inclusive, while trying to blur the lines between lifestyle and performance. ￼ She also noted several structural advantages in this collaboration, including Nike’s supply chain capabilities, athlete credibility combined with Skims’ audience, cultural cachet, and storytelling ability, which might give the brand “a shot at being more than a one-off hype moment”. “However, in today’s fiercely competitive activewear market, differentiation will be everything,” Emiko warned. For example, if the collaborative brand leans too fashion-forward without credible performance, it will risk being dismissed by fitness purists. Conversely, Emiko remarked, if NikeSkims comes across as “too athletic”, it may not recruit Skims’ “fashion-forward base”. Emiko believes that NikeSkims can be a mutually beneficial relationship in the long run, provided both sides commit to it as a true sub-brand and not just a seasonal collaboration. “This will require investing deeply in performance iteration, managing price and value expectations, and showing consistency over time,” Emiko said. “If the brand equity underdelivers or feels gimmicky, there’s a risk it becomes just another capsule drop. But, if it is executed with rigour, it could become a standout within Nike’s women’s portfolio and a new frontier in activewear.” How NikeSkims will work out for Nike and Skims in the long run On a more ominous note, Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), noted Nike has a lot to lose if this collaboration doesn’t pan out. “It wasn’t so long ago when Nike doubled down on lifestyle products and experienced a lot of growth from it, but lost the respect of its core customers for taking their eye off innovation and athletics,” she explained. She noted that this is why we are seeing such massive female star athletes showcased in the NikeSkims promotional materials, as if to say, “We may be lifestyle, but we are also focused on performance and technology.” The message is “Look! Even the best athletes in their sport wear us.” Russo did credit the brand for selecting athletes who have a reputation for both their athletic skills as well as style finesse, such as Sha’Carri Richardson, Chloe Kim and Serena Williams. “These names are almost as synonymous with style as their accomplishments,” said Russo. On the flip side, Skims, unlike Nike, has little to lose if the collaboration doesn’t pan out. Whether or not NikeSkims draws in profits, it will ultimately bring more attention to Skims thanks to Nike’s household name recognition. With all this being said, Russo, like Saunders, said that consumers are tired of some of the other legacy activewear players, like Lululemon, and will be open to newer brands, like NikeSkims. “The customer is looking for style, fit, technology and trend. Once Lululemon lost this position, the athleticwear market became an open field. If they deliver on those items – it’s NikeSkims’ for the taking,” said Russo.