Why Double Rainbouu is the first apparel brand Bonds has partnered with, ever

st a fun and a playful sense of humour. I think we want things to feel light and to be mood enhancing – transport you to a nice place, whether it’s in your head or physically,” Nolan told Inside Retail. Double Rainbouu’s success and never-stale collections have been fuelled by continuous collaboration and centering community. Dream collaboration The original source of inspiration for Double Rainbouu’s Hawaiian shirt was Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet but it has since found new ways to interpret the timeless wardrobe staple in partnerships with other brands. Nolan, never one to shy away from collaboration, has designed a star lineup of collections with emerging and legacy brands, including but not limited to, House of Darwin, 7-Eleven, Virgin Australia, Globe, BWS, Superga, Le Specs, Peroni, Wrangler, Milkrun and Uniqlo. “Sometimes I just like to write a little list, reach out on LinkedIn and hopefully get a good response – kiss a few frogs and get one or two princes,” explained Nolan. “But a lot of the time, people come to us, and I think we’ve now got a name for collaboration,” he added. This time round it was Bonds that reached out to Double Rainbouu, marking the first time the heritage brand has collaborated with a fellow apparel brand. The two iconic Australian brands recently launched a 15-piece collection – bringing the sought-after prints of Double Rainbouu at a Bonds affordable price point. “Collaborating with Bonds has been a dream of ours since Double Rainbouu began. We started with a lighthearted design concept: how much can you really get away with wearing underwear at the beach?,” said Nolan. “By combining our beach-inspired prints with Bonds’ famously comfy underwear and sleepwear, you’re set for any summer leisure activity, inside or out,” he added. The collection was self-referential for both brands with the return of Double Rainbouu’s infamous flame print as well as a vintage Bonds logo brought back for the first time to celebrate the collection. “Double Rainbouu has built a cult following with its bold prints and youthful attitude,” said Christie Madsen, Bonds’ marketing manager, in a statement on the partnership. Cultivating community ‘Cult following’ is one of those terms that are frequently used to describe brands like Nolan’s, which sit at the forefront of trends and culture. But if you ask Nolan, he is nurturing a community not a cult: “[Collaboration] is our top strategy for reaching new customers and building community as well,” he said. “In one sense how that has evolved in the last couple years, it’s become more important to some collaborations that have given back to the community, or have some kind of important messaging,” Nolan elaborated. At the start of this year, Double Rainbouu teamed up with Sea Shepherd and Jordan Askill for The Vaquita Project – to raise funds and awareness for Operation Milagro and protect the world’s most endangered marine mammal. At the end of last year, Double Rainbouu collaborated with House of Darwin on a collection that celebrated the oasis that is the Northern Territory. The promotional campaign for the collaboration was shot on location in the Northern Territory and launched with an event in support of the ‘Yes’ campaign for the referendum on a Voice to Parliament at Cafe Fredas in Sydney. “Collaborations are good for me and for Double Rainbouu, to work with other people, to get out of our little zone and get inspired by that collaboration,” concluded Nolan. “But it’s also exciting for our customers, to kind of keep them engaged as well.”