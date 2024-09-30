Lagardere wins Sydney Airport domestic travel essentials contract

Lagardere AWPL has secured the domestic travel essentials retail contract from Sydney Airport, covering 2500sqm across 14 locations.

The contract will add pharmacy and technology, Lego stores, and a new concept for Relay to the existing traditional news, books, and convenience models.

As part of the offering, Sydney Airport will have an over 650sqm megastore at T2 Domestic, one of the largest travel essential stores in Australia.

“The new offerings will also showcase our commitment to sustainability, from material selection to waste and energy reduction,” said Costa Kouros, CEO of Lagardere AWPL.

“Our goal is to create a collaborative environment where anything is possible, ensuring that customer service goes beyond five stars to deliver a world-class experience, and Lagardere AWPL’s creative vision aligns perfectly with that goal,” said Mark Zaouk, group executive commercial at Sydney Airport.

Sydney Airport has 27 million passengers travelling through its domestic terminals each year.