Hoyts and Imax pen deal for 10-site expansion

Hoyts Cinemas has expanded its partnership with Imax to add 10 new “Laser” locations in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will bring the partnership to 14 locations over the next two years, with the first three additions set to open before the end of 2026.

Hoyts Group CEO and president Damian Keogh said he’s delighted that more Australian moviegoers will be able to experience Imax with Laser at Hoyts cinemas.

“Expanding our partnership with Imax marks another step in strengthening Hoyts’ position as Australia’s leading cinema circuit, while continuing to elevate the cinema experience for audiences nationwide,” Hoyts Group CEO Damian Keogh said.

“The strong performance of our four existing Hoyts Imax locations, launched at the end of last year, reflects the growing demand for premium cinema experiences. As more movies are being specifically designed for this format, expanding our partnership with Imax comes at exactly the right time.”

In 2025, Imax doubled its locations in Australia through six openings in a year, which also saw $18.6 million spent at the box office. Its premier location, Hoyts Chadstone, ranks among the 30 busiest Imax locations in the world.

“This second agreement with Hoyts within a year highlights the accelerating momentum we’re seeing across Australia and reinforces the strength of Imax in the market,” Giovanni Dolci, chief commercial officer of Imax, added.

“Australia is one of our highest-performing markets globally, where demand for Imax has outstripped our footprint. Together with Hoyts – an outstanding partner with a strong track record of delivering premium cinema experiences – we’re moving quickly to meet that demand and bring the Imax experience to more audiences.”