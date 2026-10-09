StoresOpenings & closings

Brit-founded Hello Sarnie opens first store outside SA

Hello Sarnie
Hello Sarnie started life in South Australia (Source: Hello Sarnie)
By Harry Booth

Grab-and-go sandwich company Hello Sarnie has opened its first NSW store as it plans to expand nationally.

The South Australian-born brand was founded by Brits Andrew Pearce and Mike Kendall-Smith, who claimed they “couldn’t find a proper lunch in Australia”. Its new location is on Mount Street in North Sydney

“We didn’t set out to reinvent lunch. We just wanted the sandwich we grew up with – proper bread, real fillings, ready when you are – and we couldn’t find it here. So we built it ourselves,” Pearce said.

The company said that North Sydney’s “density of time-pressed office workers” made it a clear choice. “The people who eat at their desk and are back in a meeting by 1pm are exactly who Hello Sarnie is built for,” the company added. 

Hello Sarnie also offers breakfast and lunch, available by pre-order for meetings and functions.

“The category is built on speed. We’re fast too, but fast with intention,” the founders added. “Other brands compete on speed, price, or trend.

“We’re competing on care – remembering names, remembering usuals, and making sure the person behind the counter actually has a moment for you.”

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