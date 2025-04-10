Featured PostOpenings & closings

Anker opens first Australian store in Chadstone

The new store marks a significant milestone for Anker in Australia.
The new store marks a significant milestone for Anker in Australia. (Source: Supplied.)
By Darshana Gupta

Chinese charging and battery storage technology developer, Anker, opened its first Australian retail store at Melbourne’s Chadstone yesterday.

The store allows Australians to experience the full range of the company’s products, including those from its other brands Soundcore, Nebula, and Anker Solix, in one location.

It will include a section dedicated to training customers how to use Anker products to “empower customers further to lead smarter lives” through the use of technology. 

The store will feature Anker’s Eufy products, including security cameras, robotic vacuums, baby monitors, breast pumps, and robotic lawn mowers.

Customers will get an early look at new products, including the S3 Max Video Smart Lock, available for purchase in mid-May, and Soundcore AeroClips, which can be purchased from April 15. 

“This store is about experiencing technology in a way that helps the everyday consumer,” said Joey Yan, MD ANZ at Anker. “We look forward to welcoming our customers and building an even stronger connection with the Australian market.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy

PayPal to sponsor Melbourne Fashion Festival for another three years

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi talks omnichannel retail and global expansion

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing IR Pro

Aspirational marketing will always exist – and personally, I like it that way

Shanthi Murugan
Financial

Uniqlo parent falls short of profit goal but still on course for record year

Rocky Swift
Strategy

Safilo, Marc Jacobs extend global eyewear licensing agreement

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay