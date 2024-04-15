Tumi creative director Victor Sanz on the brand’s push into women’s fashion

Adding to the excitement is the announcement of its newest global brand ambassador, Mun Ka Young, an esteemed South Korean actress known for her elegance and grace. Mun’s partnership with Tumi symbolises the brand’s commitment to celebrating diversity and empowering women worldwide. The launch event, held in Singapore, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities, influencers, and media personalities from across the Asia-Pacific region. Against the backdrop of Sentosa Island’s stunning landscapes, guests were treated to an immersive experience that showcased the beauty and versatility of the Asra collection. From a sunset cruise aboard luxurious Tumi-branded yachts to an exclusive VIP dinner featuring a curated menu inspired by Mun Ka Young’s life journey, the “Discovering Asra” event was a celebration of style, sophistication, and cultural diversity. An overview According to Victor Sanz, Tumi’s creative director, the inspiration for the Asra collection came from its female customers, who are always on the move and need a versatile bag that can be worn during the day or at night. “We set out to create something feminine, soft yet structured, and suitable for any occasion. We led with emotion in the silhouette and overall aesthetics and followed up with Tumi’s famed function in the details of the bag, as well as multi-purpose sizing options,” he told Inside Retail. He added that he wanted to create an approachable product with a sophisticated design language -– the soft structure with beautiful, tailored elements. “We wanted to create that singular moment and focus and then expand on it with colour and material. We wanted to be a bit playful and bring fun and joy to this design with handcrafted tailored elements, pleating, coordinating hardware and a knotted shoulder strap,” he added. Sanz said that the brand currently offers four different colorways, providing various options to pair with any outfit. There are three different sizes for versatility, catering to various occasions. From small petite bags to large statement pieces, there is a bag for every function. “Tumi is known to play at the cross-section of innovation, function and style. We strive to balance all those elements in our products and, to us, this is what good design is about,” he noted. Sanz believes that one does not need to sacrifice either form or function – both are necessary to deliver a great product – and he feels that the Asra collection is the perfect example of products that are aesthetically beautiful and function exceptionally well. “For Asra, we included multiple elements to make it functional, including a microfiber lined pocket, and a key leash so you don’t lose your essentials, and just the right amount of organisation,” he explained. He reiterated that the brand’s customers are global travellers who understand fashion, culture, design and functionality and expect all those things to be considered in the bags they carry. Why Singapore? “Every season, we find a destination that becomes our muse. We look beyond the aesthetics of a place to what makes it unique and how this is aligned with the brands’ values and vision,” he said. When Sanz looked at Singapore, he loved not only how the city integrates innovation and modernity with tradition but also the balance it strives to maintain between progress and protecting its natural resources. “The country is motivated to be a leader in technology and commerce, but it also has a passion for maintaining its heritage, culture and nature. This struck a chord with us,” he opined. As Tumi looks to balance its heritage of innovation and durability whilst pushing forward with new aesthetic expressions and more sustainable elements, it was a perfect fit. “We also loved the colours of Singapore – from the old shophouses to the sunsets at Sentosa, which influenced our Spring 2024 colourways,” he added. The female customer Sanz gave an insight into the significance of this collection. One of the key elements the team set out to grow its offerings in the women’s space was to understand and study its female customers to comprehend how they are living their lives today. “We looked at all aspects of their journey: who they are, how they move, what type of trips they take, what they need to take with them and what they find emotionally appealing. We then set out to work on a design that will answer those needs,” he said. With the Asra collection Sanz set out to combine the brand’s DNA with designs that are softer, that flow more with the body, and conform more with women’s lifestyles and personalities. “There is a nod to travel, but it’s also about those interstitial moments when we’re on the move. This reflects our commitment to evolution and innovation,” he noted. Final thoughts According to Sanz, the travel industry has been experiencing a resurgence, and people are exploring more unexpected destinations and seeking engaging experiences even whilst on business trips. “As a result, we are providing more options for business travel and city-to-outdoor exploration. Customers also want to invest in luxurious and durable products that will last, and that they can pass from generation to generation,” he elaborated. At the same time, Sanz mentioned that sustainability has become a more significant part of the customer vocabulary. It’s not no longer a nice-to-have, it is a must-have. “That’s one of the pillars that we continue to lean into, not only through the materials that we use but also in the longevity of our products,” he stressed. Whilst Sanz cannot reveal any specifics in terms of the brand’s future collections, he reiterated that the brand is always evolving, getting inspired and experimenting with new styles and materials. “We are constantly looking to push ourselves beyond what Tumi looks like today, but always having the customer at its core and as its muse. So please stay tuned as we have some exciting things in the works,” he concluded.