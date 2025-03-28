SectorsOpenings & closings

Molly Tea set for Melbourne debut after Sydney success

Molly Tea
The brand was originally founded in China.
By Irene Dong

Molly Tea will make its Melbourne debut next month on Swanston Street, aiming to be the destination for quality Chinese tea culture in the heart of the CBD.

Founded in China’s Shenzhen, the location follows the brand’s first store in Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia. 

The store will serve Molly Tea’s trademark menu, including the Snowy Jasmine Milk Tea, which mixes Jasmine Green Tea and fresh milk, topped with Jasmine Whipped Cream.

According to the brand, its tea is made from “the finest mountain tea leaves” and is organically flavoured with fresh flowers to “create distinct and alluring aromas”. The Fresh Milk Tea Series, Snowy Whipped Series, and Fresh Oat Milk Tea Series are the brand’s three signature product lines.

T2 Tea, an Australian luxury tea company, has recently announced that its rebuilt flagship store in the Queen Victoria Building will open on 3 April. 

