SectorsOpenings & closings

Maternity brand Bumpsuit  launches six-month popup 

Bumpsuit will launch its first physical location – a six-month extended pop-up store – on November 15. 
Bumpsuit will launch its first physical location – a six-month extended pop-up store. (Source: Bumpsuit)
By Irene Dong

Maternity brand Bumpsuit will launch its first physical location – a six-month extended pop-up store – on November 15. 

The store, located at Austin’s Domain Northside, is designed by Will Fox of Fox & Fox and will feature collections such as intimates and shapewear, loungewear, healing compression wear for recovery, occasion wear for events and baby showers. 

It will also carry products from brands like Nuna, Coterie, Comotomo, Elvie, Havea, Frida Baby, Mushie, Nanit, Haaka, Baby Bjorn and Hatch, among others. 

According to the brand, there will be weekly in-store activities for new mothers and mothers seeking support and education. There will also be labour and delivery classes, mommy-and-me events, sound baths, and women’s circles. 

Bumpsuit was founded by international model and entrepreneur Nicole Trunfio in 2020. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial

Culture Kings Vegas store thrives, while AKA’s ANZ business struggles

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Daiso, Muji, Moshi Moshi? Why this Japanese-inspired chain is taking off

Michael Baker
Financial

Asia powers Ralph Lauren sales turnaround

Sean Cao
Food & beverage IR Pro

Belles Hot Chicken talks crowdfunding campaign and global growth plans

Aron Lewin
Strategy IR Pro

Thankyou founder opens up about the highs and lows of brand transformations

Dean Blake
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay