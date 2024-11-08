Maternity brand Bumpsuit  launches six-month popup 

Maternity brand Bumpsuit will launch its first physical location – a six-month extended pop-up store – on November 15.

The store, located at Austin’s Domain Northside, is designed by Will Fox of Fox & Fox and will feature collections such as intimates and shapewear, loungewear, healing compression wear for recovery, occasion wear for events and baby showers.

It will also carry products from brands like Nuna, Coterie, Comotomo, Elvie, Havea, Frida Baby, Mushie, Nanit, Haaka, Baby Bjorn and Hatch, among others.

According to the brand, there will be weekly in-store activities for new mothers and mothers seeking support and education. There will also be labour and delivery classes, mommy-and-me events, sound baths, and women’s circles.

Bumpsuit was founded by international model and entrepreneur Nicole Trunfio in 2020.